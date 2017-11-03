Moose Jaw’s Ryan Botterill has spent the past year burning up tracks around Saskatchewan and Canada, and his performance was honoured last weekend.

Botterill was award the Saskatchewan Athletics’ Junior Male Athlete of the Year on Saturday at their annual awards ceremony.

“I was pretty honoured, there’s a lot of great junior athletes out there and to be named Junior Athlete of the Year was a big accomplishment and it felt nice that my season was recognized,” said Botterill.

The Peacock Collegiate graduate had a great final high school season that saw him battle back-and-forth with Central’s Jonah Branning.

The past year also included a trip to the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg for Botterill where he captured a bronze medal in the 4x100-metre relay with Team Saskatchewan and finished fifth in the male 100m.

Botterill said his time at the Canada Games is probably the biggest moment that stands out from his season.

“The whole experience of making the Canada Games and doing well at that was the biggest accomplishment of the year,” said Botterill.

After starring as a baseball, hockey and football player, Botterill dedicated himself to track after falling in love with sprinting over the course of his high school career.

Botterill said he’s really happy that he found the sport, “Starting in high school really introduced me to the sport and just learning about that and growing as a track athlete made me a better athlete all around,” he said.

“I’m happy with how I’ve progressed and where I should be headed in the future.”

After graduating from Peacock in the spring, Botterill is now at the University of Saskatchewan and starting preparations for the 2017-18 USports track season with the Huskies.

“I’m excited to get going, the first meet is coming up in December,” he said.

“You’ve got to work harder, five days a week, eating right, sleeping right, you have to keep your body at 100-percent and just be ready for everything.”

Botterill added that he’s adjusting to balancing university classes with athletics.