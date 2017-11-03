All eight sheets at the Moose Jaw Ford Curling Centre will be busy over the next three days.

The local curling centre is getting set to host its annual Saskatchewan Men’s and Women’s Curling Tours for a stop in downtown Moose Jaw.

There will be 12 men’s teams and 16 women’s teams hitting the ice over the three-day event.

“We have a few more ladies teams this year and we’re pretty excited to have the calibre of field that we do have, having Amber Holland, Candace Chisholm, Lorraine Arguin — some local talent — and a young, upcoming team with Skylar Ackerman,” said Danielle Sicinski, business manager at the curling centre.

“On the men’s side, we’ve got Brent Gedak, Jason Jacobson, Jeff Hartung and another local curler who’s up in Saskatoon now with his junior team, Carson Ackerman.”

There’s three Moose Jaw rinks on the men’s side and three on the women’s side as well. Sicinski said it’s nice to see that local representation in the event.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said Sicinski. “With the pool system works on the ladies side, Skylar already knows who she’s playing and they get to play Amber Holland and Ashley Howard, so that’s exciting for them and I’m looking forward to watching their games.”

The curling gets underway on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. with both the men and women on the ice.

The men’s event will be a triple-knockout draw format, while the women will be playing in four pools for a round robin.

The men’s championship draw starts on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. with the final at 3 p.m. Click here for the full schedule.

The women’s quarterfinals will be at 9 a.m. on Sunday, followed by the semifinals at noon and the final at 3 p.m. Click here for the full schedule.