The favourites won the girls league, but there was a pair of upsets in the boys league on Thursday in the Moose Jaw High School Senior Volleyball League playoffs.

The fifth place Avonlea Eagles have now doubled their regular season win total in the playoffs as they knocked off the first place Central Cyclones in a five-set thriller in the boys semifinal.

Avonlea won the first set 25-22, but then Central was able to right the ship over the next two sets, winning 25-13 and 25-16.

The Eagles were able to respond by taking the fourth set, 25-16, and then they pulled out an 18-16 win in the deciding fifth set to advance into the league championship on Tuesday.

The other semifinal had the third place Vanier Vikings rolling to a three-set win (25-22, 25-8, 25-14) over the second place Toilers at Peacock.

In the girls semifinals, the first place Caronport Cougars scored a three-set win (25-16, 25-23, 25-15) over the fourth place Central Cyclones, while the second place Peacock Toilers knocked off the third place Vanier Spirits in three sets (25-8, 25-11, 25-21).

The finals will go on Tuesday night at Sask Polytech with Caronport hitting the court against Peacock in the girls final at 6:20 p.m. followed by the boys final at 8 p.m.

The SHSAA girls volleyball conference play-downs will be happening this weekend at the 1A-4A levels. The Cornerstone Falcons will be hosting the 3A girls south conference tournament on Saturday, click here for the full schedule.