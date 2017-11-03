There was a significant concern about wildfires in Saskatchewan this year and many saw that first hand with wildfires here in the south just last month that caused a lot of damage and killed hundreds of livestock.

But with the snow this week, officials have now lifted the fire ban that was issued nearly a month ago. That ban was for Crown land south of Highway 16.

With more snow on the way, the fire concern has dropped but there is still a need for more moisture as drought like conditions zapped farm land this past summer.