On the morning commute Wednesday many people had a rude awakening that winter weather has arrived.

Reports of accidents from all over the city are evidence to the fact that a lot of people and their vehicles were not ready the slick roads.

Wayne Knaus is the manager at Kal Tire in Moose Jaw, and says he has one main recommendation.

"Winter tires, in my opinion, is a must. You need to have a winter-proof tire to drive around in this climate. Obviously winter tires are the best. We sell a lot of studded winter tires. Every year we seem to sell more and more of them. They were a big thing back in the day, then they went away for a bit, but their back, and there's nothing like them."

Knaus said he's frustrated by the name given to the usual, year-round tires.

"For years they've been called "all-season". Well really, they're 3 season tires in our climate. They do not work this time of the year. Once the temperature it's 7 degrees Celsius, that rubber in those all-season tires starts hardening up and you loose your gripping capabilities."

He said there are tires that you can keep on all the time called "all-weather" tires, thought he still recommends putting winter tires on.

Knaus compared the two main types of tires saying that winter ones will help you stop 30 to 40 feet sooner than all-season. That's the difference between stopping at an intersection, and sliding through.