Fifty-seven people in the province were killed in collisions involving alcohol in 2016, according to information released by SGI recently. That's up from 54 deaths in 2015.

According to SGI, 29 of the deaths in 2016 occurred on provincial highways, 15 on rural roads, seven on urban streets, and six on First Nation roads.

At 46%, nearly half of all fatal collision in the province in 2016 involved alcohol. Saskatchewan has the highest rate of impaired drivers in the country.

Most of the people killed in the collisions were behind the wheel, though 11 were passengers and nine were pedestrians.

Statistics show that young people aged 16-21, appear to be most at-risk when it comes to dying in a collision involving alcohol. While people of that age group only make up 9% of all drivers, they are involved in 19% of collisions.

In a effort to curb impaired driving numbers, the province introduced tougher drinking and driving legislation back in January this year. Drivers under the age of 21 and any new drivers are not allowed to have any alcohol in their system, and those on their third offense now face 10 years in jail.