Nearly 40 million fire extinguishers are being recalled in North America - of those 2.7 million are located in Canada.

The recall comes after an emergency responder was unable to get the extinguisher working causing a fatality in the United States.

A North Carolina based company issued the recall Thursday morning of 134 different brands of the extinguishers, made between January 1, 1973, and August 15, 2017.

Health Canada has had two reports filed with them citing failed activation, with neither incident leading to injuries.

The organization responsible for Canadian public health is asking anyone with an affected extinguisher to contact the company at 1-855-233-2882.