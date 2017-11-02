Big performances by Trent Richardson and Chad Owens helped power the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a win over the Montreal Alouettes in Week 19.

DiscoverMooseJaw's CFL Insider Matt Sheridan and host Marc Smith discuss the game that those two were able to put together and what that means for the Riders moving into the playoffs.

They also talk about the growth of the Riders' defence; Edmonton's winning streak and Calgary's losing streak; as well as what it will be like for Ottawa to sit and watch this week with no control on their destiny.

Week 20 CFL Picks:

Matt Sheridan:

Hamilton over Montreal

Calgary over Winnipeg

Saskatchewan over Edmonton

BC over Toronto

Overall record: 41-28

Marc Smith:

Montreal over Hamilton

Calgary over Winnipeg

Saskatchewan over Edmonton

Toronto over BC

Overall record: 45-24