The Peacock Toilers grade 10 team wrapped up their time at the junior level with a championship on Wednesday night.

Peacock knocked off the Vanier Spirits in a hard fought three-set battle to walk away with the Moose Jaw High School Junior Girls Volleyball League championship.

“It was close, it was a battle,” said Peacock coach Lorne Polupski on the final against Vanier. “You look at the semifinal and how hard they fought and then they fought just as hard in this final, they’re a really good team. My girls worked really hard to get the win.”

The Toilers cruised in the first set, winning 25-14 over Vanier, but the Spirits came back hard in the second set and pulled out a 26-24 win to send the game to a third and final set.

Peacock made sure they capture the title on their home court as they put together a strong finish with a 15-8 win.

“We’ve battled with Vanier all year, we’ve split games with them and Central has been really good,” said Polupski. “The upswing of volleyball in Moose Jaw looks pretty good right now for the junior teams to play this well and this competitive in a match like this tonight.”

The night opened with the Peacock 9s winning in two straight sets (25-6, 25-17) over Central Gold to advance into the semifinals.

The Peacock 10s won the all-Peacock semifinal over the Peacock 9s in two straight sets (25-13, 25-9), while Vanier had to battle Central Red in another back-and-forth game in the other semifinal, pulling out a three-set win (25-14, 24-26, 15-8).

This win wraps up a strong season overall for the Toilers, who Polupski said came together really well over the course of the year.

“We had a really good season, we went to a few tournaments and were top 4-5 in most of them and finished second in one,” he said.

“I hope the girls had fun, that the learned a lot about volleyball and we’ll see what happens with them making the senior team next year, but it was great, it was a good year.”

The Avonlea Eagles captured the Moose Jaw High School Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball League championship on Wednesday night at Riverview. (Submitted photo)

Over at Riverview, the Royals played host to the Moose Jaw High School Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball League playoffs on Wednesday night.

The second place Avonlea Eagles pulled off an upset in the final, beating the first place Central Butte Bulldogs in two sets (25-18, 25-16) to capture the title.

The night started with Riverview/Mortlach topping the Caronport Cougars in two sets (26-24, 25-10) in the quarterfinal.

The Royals would then give the top ranked Bulldogs a good fight in the semifinal, pushing them to the edge before falling in three sets (20-25, 25-16, 15-6).

The other semifinal saw Avonlea cruise over the Rouleau Rebels in two sets (25-14, 25-16).