The Moose Jaw Midget AA and Midget A Warriors both came out on the losing end on Monday night in their respective games.

* * *

The Midget AA Warriors were in Emerald Park to take on the Prairie Storm, falling 2-1 in overtime at the Communiskate Arena in South Saskatchewan Minor Hockey League action.

The Storm opened the scoring with a goal from Tyler Will with just 28 seconds remaining in the second period, but the Warriors came out firing to start the third and Cooper Cole tied the game just 26 seconds into the final frame.

The score stayed that way throughout the rest of the third and into overtime when Rydell Chicoose lifted the Storm to the win with just 58 seconds remaining in the extra period.

The loss drops the Warriors’ record to 0-5-2-0 on the year. They return to the ice on Wednesday when they travel to Wilcox to face the Notre Dame Hounds, puck drops at 5:45 p.m.

* * *

The Midget A Warriors opened their season on Monday with a 10-2 loss to the Regina Mustangs in Hockey Regina League action.

Cody Statham and Talen Hoover scored the pair of goals for the Warriors in the loss, while Kienan Kleisinger turned away 39 shots in goal.

The Warriors will be back in action on Saturday when they host the Regina Buffaloes at the Bert Hunt Arena. They hit the ice at 5:15 p.m.