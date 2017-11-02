Moose Jaw's first taste of winter left more than a few people struggling to deal with the conditions around the city.

A semi got stuck on the north side of the 9th Avenue Bridge on Wednesday, there were several accidents, buses were behind schedule and streets are still very icy in some areas. For the latest highway conditions anytime, click the Road Report before heading out.

We'll just have to grin and bear it though. More snow will fall through the weekend and it looks like it could be Wednesday before we see more normal conditions.