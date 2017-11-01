It’s been a successful regular season for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and they revealed who were their top performers this season on Wednesday.

Duron Carter was the big winner in his first season with the Riders as he was named the team’s most outstanding player. Carter heads into Saturday’s season finale with a team-leading 1,043 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Carter has also seen extended time on defence in recent weeks with four tackles and one interception returned for a touchdown.

This is the second Most Outstanding Player award nomination for Carter.

Ed Gainey earned the Riders’ most outstanding defensive player honour for the first time thanks to a CFL-leading 10 interceptions with one returned for a touchdown this season. Gainey has added 43 tackles, seven knockdowns, two fumble recoveries and one special teams tackle.

In Week 8, Gainey set a Riders’ single game record with four interceptions.

The Most Outstanding Canadian nominee is Henoc Muamba, who is now a three-time nominee for the award. Muamba currently leads the team with 76 defensive tackles, he’s added 11 special teams tackles, five knockdowns, three force fumbles and two interceptions.

Muamba was previously nominated for the award in 2012 and 2013 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Brendon LaBatte is nominated for his sixth career Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award. LaBatte has played in all 17 games this season, starting the first six at left guard before taking over at centre for the next nine games.

LaBatte won the award in 2013.

Christion Jones has been a spark plug for the Riders over the second half of the season. He has two punt return touchdowns and ranks second in the CFL with a punt return yard average of 14.7.

The Most Outstanding Rookie nominee for the Riders is defensive lineman Tobi Antigha, who has appeared in 16 of the team’s 17 games this season and has picked up five quarterback sacks.

Antigha also has 29 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles and one fumble recovery.

Riders Sign RB… The Riders signed international running back Shakir Bell on Wednesday. Bell signed with Ottawa during the offseason, but was released during training camp. In 15 career games with Edmonton, Bell had 181 carries for 1,058 yards and two touchdowns.