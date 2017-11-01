It was a bit of a rough day for commuters trying to make their way to and from south hill in Moose Jaw using the 9th Ave. Bridge.

Early this morning a transport truck couldn't make it across the span due to the slippery road conditions. That caused a brief closure of the bridge. Combined with that was the closure of 9th ave NW between High and Fairford, which forced traffic to take a long detour to the west along Thatcher Drive.

The closure was necessary to allow for a valve repair that needed to be done in the area. Wednesday afternoon just after 3:00 the city issued this release:

Please be advised that the detour on 9th NW between High and Fairford St. has been removed. City crews have finished the valve repair that affected traffic. We thank all travellers for their patience, and thank crews for finishing the work earlier than expected, especially in snowy, wet conditions.