Moose Jaw woke up to a blanket of snow Wednesday morning, and unlike some scattered flurries which were seen in October, it looks very likely it will be sticking around this time.

Environment Canada is calling for two to four centimeters to accumulate, with the possibility of more throughout the week.

Behind the snow will be a cold front, which Terri Laing, a Warning Preparedness Meteorologist with Environment Canada, explained could bring temperatures a little chillier than we have been used to.

“People should be prepared for that as well, which means it won’t melt as much, and as well, if it does start melting when we get the colder temperatures in, it makes for some icy conditions,” Laing said.

The snow is expected to fall on much of Saskatchewan, with a band passing from Lloydminster all the way across to the south. More snow is expected along the Alberta border and along the northern parts of the system.

You can check details on the expected temperatures and the snow in the forecast.

The snowfall making for some tricky driving conditions as people become re-acclimated to winter driving.

Wednesday morning, the highways around Moose Jaw had icy and slippery sections, and with winds from the northeast, there was also a possibility of drifting. You can check the latest highway conditions in the road report.