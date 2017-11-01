Wednesday is the first day Conexus Credit Union members only choice to deal with an associate in person will be to go to the High Street Branch Location, as the doors to the South Hill Conexus Credit Union are officially closed.

Operations will run solely out of the one building now according to Senior Vice President for Retail Banking, Jacques DeCorby.

"Not surprisingly we are seeing a decline in transactions in branch and seeing an increase in transactions online and digital, so less use of cash and cheques," explained DeCorby. "We think we can more effectively and more efficiently serve members and be more responsible with our members' money by serving them from that one location."

Despite the doors closing on the south part of the city, he noted that there will be an ATM left there in the old location for members to utilize in that area of town for things like deposits and retrieving cash from their account.

"The High Street location in this particular case is much more full service... just having the full financial services there, we find that that's where our members tend to be going anyways."

Many factors went into the decision to merge the two locations into one central branch; however, DeCorby said the robberies that have taken place recently didn't play a large role in that choice.

"We can't be closing branches every time one has the misfortune of being robbed; it is the nature of the business we're in. We do everything we possibly can to mitigate the risk and we have a lot of security." measures in place and lots of mitigation to make sure that doesn't happen, but it was not the deciding factor for why the South Hill location closed."

DeCorby noted that even though there's only one branch in Moose Jaw now, all the same staff from both locations will operate out of one building.