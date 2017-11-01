Allow a little extra time as you make your way around the city, there are some icy sections to keep in mind after the snow overnight.

The flurries started to come down as trick or treaters ramped up their search for candy and with the ground still warm, that lead to some melting. Icy sections are being reported in some spots and sidewalks are also a little slick.

The snow is expected to continue through the day and taper off this evening, but daytime highs will stay below normal for the rest of the week.