Twelve months ago, Fraser Tolmie, was elected and became the leader of our city and recently he reflected on what the last year has been like.

Tolmie said it was challenging to pick one thing that would be his favourite since he took the position, but narrowed it down to the exposure the friendly city has got since he took over.

"It's the national attention that we're getting in the city of Moose Jaw. We had Rogers Hometown Hockey in January, We were sworn to a confidentiality clause, but we were on the Amazing Race," explained Tolmie. "We are now featured in a commercial with Mac the Moose and Andre De Grasse... the One Horse Town with Country Music Television and just recently, this week, Expedia naming us top 3."

Despite having a lot to smile about as he reminisced, he said there's been a few notable roadblocks as well.

"You do have bad days. I think the biggest challenge, which I hope everyone can recognize, is that Moose Jaw has put ourselves behind the eight ball with infrastructure. Whether it's not raising the taxes in the 90's or letting 25 employees go and losing corporate knowledge, experience and information out of vital departments. We are trying to dig ourselves out of an immense hole that we put ourselves into."

However, along with his daily responsibilities Tolmie makes an effort to keep connected with the community, especially those who will become leaders in the future.

"I've been able to have a couple things that I do. I normally have a tea time, like an English tea, where I have people from the community come in and we have tea and biscuits. I have been doing a lot of school tours, seeing the kids, talking to them, hearing about their lives and what they're doing at school. Showing off our council chambers and teaching the kids about that, I love that. I think that's the real highlights for me."

The official anniversary of when the Mayor was sworn in will be coming up on October 31st.

A few captured photos of Mayor Fraser Tolmie in the last year: