The city of Moose Jaw has activated it's first new pay station downtown.

This new machine will be utilized by vehicles using the parking lot behind City Hall and will eventually remove the old parking meters in the area.

After someone has parked their vehicle, they're suppose to walk up to the machine and follow the instructions.

The screen will ask the driver to indicate the period of time in which they desire and deposit the correct amount of change associated with the duration. Lastly, the screen will ask drivers for their license plate and will generate a receipt for the occupant of the parking spot.

It will allow parking for up to five hours per vehicle and parking rates are remaining the same for all non-prime areas at 25 cents for every 15 minutes.