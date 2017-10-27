The Saskatchewan Roughriders kept their winning ways going on Friday night with a 37-12 win over Darian Durant and the Montreal Alouettes at Mosaic Stadium.

The Riders received a pair of touchdowns and 127 yards rushing from running back Trent Richardson, while Chad Owens 114 yards receiving and his first score as a Rider to lead Saskatchewan to the win.

Durant left the game in the second quarter with a lower body injury and didn’t return.

The win improves the Riders’ record to 10-7 on the year heading into their regular season finale next Saturday against the Edmonton Eskimos.

