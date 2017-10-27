The Vanier Spirits’ shot a provincial championship on their home turf came to an end on Friday afternoon.

Vanier dropped a hard fought 1-0 game to Regina Luther in the SHSAA 2A girls soccer provincial semifinal on Friday at Sunningdale Field here in Moose Jaw.

Regina Luther’s Madeleine Tell scored the game’s lone goal early in the second half and the Lions held off a hard press from Vanier over the final 45 minutes of the game.

The Spirits had many close chances during the second half to find the equalizer, but Regina Luther keeper Mira Cappello made some big saves to keep her team in front.

Vanier will now face Yorkton Sacred Heart in the bronze medal game on Saturday at noon. The gold medal game goes at 2 p.m. with Regina Luther squaring off with Saskatoon Bishop Mahoney, who won 5-0 over Yorkton Sacred Heart in the other semifinal.

At the 1A boys provincials in Middle Lake, the Vanier Vikings dropped both of their games on Friday. They lost 7-0 to Lake Lenore in the quarterfinals and then fell 6-1 to Ahtahkakoop to end their time at provincials.