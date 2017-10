A new sewer project has started in Moose jaw that will need your attention for the next two weeks.

Crews are working on a sewer re-lining project on Main Street, from the train tracks all the way to Thatcher Driver.

While there won't be detours or lane restrictions,there will be workers present so caution is advised.

You'll need to slow down for their safety.

Work is expected to wrap up November 10th.