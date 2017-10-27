Every year, the Business Women of Moose Jaw holds The Prism Awards to celebrate women in our community who are outstanding in business or in the community.

They're currently looking for a list of nominees as they prepare for the 2018 awards and Andrea Slate says they're actually starting the process a little early this time. "We'd like to have that longer so we have an opportunity to recognize a larger group of women."

"Whether you're a nominee or a recipient of the award, you're still a winner in this community, you're still shaping this community and we want to honour that."

Nominations are open until December 15th and you can make your recommendation by clicking here.