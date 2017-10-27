The Central Cyclones finished off the regular season on a good note on Thursday night.

Central went into Vanier and knocked off the Vikings in three straight sets (25-22, 25-18, 25-23) to close out the regular season in the Moose Jaw High School Senior Boys Volleyball League.

“We made all our serves, we covered very well, tried a few good attacks, blocked, everything clicked tonight, so it was good,” said Central captain Carter Voth after the win.

All three sets were close, but Vanier just couldn’t find that extra edge to come out on top and keep the night going.

“It was pretty well fought, but we didn’t fully come out with our best game, but we battled hard,” said Vanier’s Matthew Ingold.

The Vikings have dropped back-to-back games this week after falling to Peacock in five sets on Tuesday. That comes after a strong performance on the weekend at the Moose Jaw Senior Boys Volleyball Tournament, which saw Vanier beat both Central and Peacock on their way to the tier 2 title.

Ingold said he would have liked to see the team build off their weekend performance a bit better, but they’ve played both teams hard this week.

“Losing will make us want to work harder now heading into the playoffs,” he said. “This gives us some motivation.”

The Cyclones scored a four-set win over Cornerstone on Tuesday and built off that in Thursday’s win.

Voth said he’s pleased with how the team is playing now heading into the playoffs.

“We’re playing a lot better than we usually do,” he said. “We’ve progressed very far from the beginning of the season, our team chemistry has gone up a lot, we’ve gelled as a team and I really think we have a shot at winning cities.”

In other senior boys action on Thursday night, the Cornerstone Falcons went into Avonlea and beat the Eagles in five sets (25-15, 25-11, 21-25, 23-25, 15-8).

On the girls schedule on Thursday, Vanier upended Central in four sets (25-20, 25-19, 25-27, 25-20), while the Caronport Cougars rolled to a three-set win (25-20, 26-24, 25-16) over the Cornerstone Falcons.

The league playoffs will start on Tuesday night with the quarterfinals. The semifinals go next Thursday and the final is set for Nov. 7.