Expecting the next few months to be an exciting time at the Legislature in Regina, Moose Jaw-Wakamow MLA Greg Lawrence, is looking at the Throne Speech with optimism and renewal.

The release of the document not only kicks off the fall sitting of the 28th legislature, but also the slow departure of Premier Brad Wall, who is stepping down early next year. While Lawrence says while that will allow for new ideas to come forward, the game plan set out in the speech is solid.

"There's lots of stuff in the throne speech that is new, that is important to making our province stronger. Like invoking the "Not Withstanding" clause to protect the rights of parents and students to choose where they go to school. We've heard from parents across the province with regard to using common sense and proven methods to improve math outcomes as well."

Another key issue from the speech is the repeal of Bill C40, which would have allowed the sale of up to 49% of a crown corporation without input from the public. Lawrence disagrees with the criticism levelled against his party saying they are flip-flopping. He says they are just open to input from the public.

"We're a government that listens. It's not the first time where we said we needed to take a second look at things. Directly speaking to Moose Jaw, you can take a look at the Hospital. They left out the hyperbaric chamber and we decided that the people of Moose Jaw want the hyperbaric chamber, lets make it happen. We are definitely a pro-active government that will listen to what people have to say."

Even though Wall will will be gone soon, and the next leader unknown, the direction of the Saskatchewan Party is clear.