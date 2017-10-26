There’s a new place for local volleyball players to play over the winter months as the Thunder Creek Volleyball Club gets ready for its first season.

“We’ve started a new club to fill a void because the Element Club is no longer,” said Peacock coach Lorne Polupski. “We really didn’t want to see Moose Jaw go without any clubs here, so a bunch of us coaches here decided to get together a form a club.”

With the high school volleyball season about to head into the books over the next few weeks, the new club is starting to prepare for their new season and will be hosting a pair of evaluation camps over the next month.

“We’re going to start with a couple of hours on Nov. 5 and two hours on Nov. 19 (at Peacock Collegiate),” said Polupski. “It’s basically just so we can see the numbers right now for each age category and who’s interested and what voids we need to fill.”

There will be a number of high school coaches in the city involved with the club. The goal is to have teams in the girls age groups from 13U-17U and boys teams in the 14U and 15U divisions.

Polupski said there’s plenty of benefits to continuing your volleyball season after the end of the short high school season.

“Skill development is the biggest benefit,” he said. “We just want to try to improve the skill level as much as we can so we can compete both in the city and in the province.”

For more information on the club teams, head to the Thunder Creek Volleyball Club website.