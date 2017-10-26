The man who said God told him to kill a Moose Jaw woman back in 2009, has died as an inmate at the Saskatoon Regional Psychiatric Centre.

46 year old Otto Hansen pled guilty to second degree murder in the death of Deborah Lynne Smith. The local woman was killed in a Chestnut Avenue home with her 14 year old son standing a few feet away. Hansen was originally charged with First Degree Murder but as the evidence started to pile up during his trial, he entered a guilty plea to Second Degree Murder at the advice of his lawyer.

Correctional Service Canada has not released much in regards to Hansen's death, simply saying emergency services were called to an inmate but he could not be resuscitated. His death is under investigation.