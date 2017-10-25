Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most of Saskatchewan as forecasters warn that a mix of snow, rain and strong winds are expected to hit Wednesday.

The system could dump up to 10 centimetres for parts of northern Saskatchewan, while we could see some rain and then flurries Wednesday night with very strong winds here in the south. Wind gusts in the 90 km/h range are expected with the current weather advisory covering everything from Prince Albert to the US border.

The system is expected to last into Thursday and that will cause cooler conditions around the freezing mark, likely resulting in some icy roads around the province. Warmer weather should return for the weekend and eliminate any of the snow that might arrive here in the south.