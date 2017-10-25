As many eagerly await the Speech from the Throne Wednesday to find out more information on the future of our province, Premier Brad Wall took to social media this week to let residents know that the government will be repealing Bill 40.

The motion was introduced back in the spring, where the provincial government could sell up to 49% of a crown corporation without a referendum.

In the video Wall states that they had listened to people's complaints and strong feelings against Bill 40, as various rallies and meeting have been held throughout Saskatchewan gathering people who were against it.