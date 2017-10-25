A slight change of plans with some military training around Moose Jaw this week.

Training with the C-130 Hercules aircraft has now been rescheduled for Thursday. Members of the 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron based out of 17 Wing Winnipeg are taking part in the exercises. There will also be some parachute drops during the training.

The C-130 Hercules is a four engine turbo prop military transport aircraft. It has been in service since the 1950's and is capable of using unprepared runways for takeoffs and landings. The aircraft is used primarily for troop and cargo transport and for search and rescue operations.

