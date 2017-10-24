Saskatchewan RCMP and Police Officers around the province are actively searching for an escaped convict.

According to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice, 23-year old Frederick Frank Frenchman fled after being granted permission to attend a funeral on Little Red River First Nation.

Frenchman was being escorted at the time of his escape around 12:30pm on Tuesday. He is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 163 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He also has tattoos of a rosary on one of his wrists, with his initials 'F.F.' on the other.

He was recently convicted of forcible confinement, aggravated assault and two breaches of probation, landing him nearly three years in prison.

Officials are asking the public not to approach him, as he may be dangerous. Please contact local authorities or the RCMP with any information that could aid in this investigation.