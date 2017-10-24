They're small, very cute, and in need of your help.

The Burrowing Owl Interpretive Centre is holding its big fundraiser of the year at the Moose Jaw Exhibition Grounds to help with all of the costs associated with keeping the owls in their care.

Lori Johnson with the centre talked about the upcoming fundraiser.

"It's our 17th annual Fall Fundraiser which on Saturday, November the 4th. It's actually our major fundraiser of the year. All the proceeds that we raise that night actually go right back into the centre for the care and upkeep of our owls. These guys are expensive to feed, believe it or not. Also, the fund to towards continuing our educational programming."

Johnson also talked about what would be going on at the fundraiser this year.

"It's a wonderful family night. We invite everybody to come out and support the owls and have a really great time. There's going to be a catered meal, opportunities to bid on some auction items, there's going to be penny parade items, and this year's entertainment is 'Double Vision', Canada's only identical twin magical comedy act."

You can get tickets to help out the centre and have a night of family fun by going to the Exhibition Grounds office, or give them a call at 692-2723.