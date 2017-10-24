Two teams in the CHL Top-10 rankings will go toe-to-toe on Tuesday in Portland when the Moose Jaw Warriors continue their seven-game U.S. Division road trip against the Winterhawks.

The Warriors, who were ranked ninth last week, will square off with the top ranked Winterhawks in their opening meeting of the season at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Moose Jaw heads into the game off a pair of wins over the weekend, while Portland lost for just second time on Saturday when they fell 7-2 to the Kelowna Rockets.

Defenceman Jett Woo said he’s excited to see how they match-up with the Winterhawks. “It will be a fun game, two good teams going together, we’re just looking to play a good game and get the win out of it,” he said. “If we stick to the systems and how we know we can play, we’ll be good.”

The Warriors are 9-3-0-0 on the year, while the Winterhawks have put together a 9-2-0-0 start to their season.

Portland is led by a pair of NHL first round picks with Cody Glass posting six goals and 20 points so far this season, while Kieffer Bellows has seven goals and 17 points in his first WHL season.

Forward Skyler McKenzie, older brother of Warriors’ draft pick Peyton McKenzie, has posted a team-high 11 goals and 16 points in 11 games.

This will be the most opposing firepower that the Warriors have faced so far this season and Woo said that the team will need to stay focused on the little details in their game to come out with two points.

“No matter what team we play, no matter what the circumstances are, if we stick to our systems and what we’ve been working on all year, we’ll do good,” said Woo.

This will be the fifth game in eight nights for the Warriors, who are in the final week of their two-week western road swing.

Woo said he’s been enjoying his first trip to the U.S. Division on this road trip.

“All the team activities that we get to do off the ice with the team has been a lot of fun and obviously playing these teams on the road for the first time, getting to see these rinks has been a great experience,” said Woo.

The 17-year-old defenceman has been logging some big minutes so far this season for the Warriors and that’s continued on the road trip. The team has had the past two days off and re-cooperating during that stretch was key.

“We had a couple of days off, but just staying hydrated and eating the right food and everyone has been really helpful with the off-ice stuff, so I’m just looking forward to getting back on the ice,” said Woo.

The Warriors and Winterhawks square off at 8 p.m. Tuesday night. You can catch all the action with Voice of the Warriors James Gallo on Country 100, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 7:40 p.m.