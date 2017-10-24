Roughly 200 claims were filed following last Tuesday's wind storm and according to one insurance agent in Moose Jaw, SGI collected over 1,000 claims.

Greg Marcyniuk, Agency Owner of Heritage Insurance, said that the number of calls they got wasn't what he thought it would of been when compared to storms in the past.

"We've never really faced that high of a magnitude but for example when we had that hail storm last year, we had over a thousand claims." said Marcyniuk. "It was bad but it wasn't as bad as I anticipated."

"People are still assessing and we're still receiving claims."

Marcyniuk noted that there are two ways to submit a claim and he recommends residents to meet with a broker first to make sure it's in your best interest to file.