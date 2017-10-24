The Moose Jaw Raiders are heading to the Moose Jaw Minor Football League’s bantam championship game.

The fourth place Raiders took out the division’s top team on Friday night when they beat the Moose Jaw Razorbacks 17-14 in overtime at Elks Field in the semifinal.

The Razorbacks led 7-0 at halftime, but the Raiders were able to force the game to overtime with a strong second half.

The Raiders kicked a 35-yard field goal to open the overtime frame and then their defence held, ending the game with a third down interception to take the win.

The final will now see the Raiders host the second place Weyburn Falcons at Elks Field on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.

The peewee division final will be an all-Weyburn affair after the first place Weyburn Ravens pulled off a 25-23 win over the fourth place Assiniboia Rockets on Friday in the semifinals.

The Ravens will square off with the Weyburn Eagles, who had beat the Moose Jaw Vikings 20-6 in the semifinals on Thursday. They meet on Sunday night at 6 p.m. in Weyburn.

The Vikings and Rockets will meet for in the Band City Auto Bowl on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at Elks Field.

In other peewee action, the Moose Jaw Lions won the Memorial Bowl, beating the Moose Jaw Mustangs 26-14.