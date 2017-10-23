Highway 13 near the community Assiniboia was blocked off Monday afternoon and into the evening after a serious collision.

According to RCMP a tractor trailer collided with a pick up truck around 2:30pm, approximately 13 km South/East of Assiniboia.

One lane opened up about an hour later, but restrictions will be in place for the time being until officials gather all the evidence needed for their investigation.

RCMP say that a 64-year old male from Regina, who was in the pick up truck, was transported to the Assiniboia Hospital and later pronounced deceased. The other occupant of the pick up truck, a 49-year old male who is also from Regina had no injuries and the same with the driver and the tractor trailer.

There are no further details available at this time.