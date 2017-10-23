Last Wednesday artists and people wanting to spend their money on a good cause gathered at the Sportsman Centre for the annual Chair-ity and Art Auction.

The purpose of the event is to raise funds each year to go towards programming for children at both the Moose Jaw Museum and Art Gallery and also Hunger in Moose Jaw.

"Probably about 15 years ago, we were approached by Hunger in Moose Jaw (and they said) 'we have a whole bunch of chairs downstairs that aren't being used for anything, what do you think if we did a fundraiser and had artists in the community work on these chairs and we have a chair-ity auction?'," said Museum and Art Gallery Financial Director, Joan Maier.

This year attendees had a wide selection of art pieces inspired by chairs to choose from, as well as a penny parade with items donated by local businesses and silent auction pottery donated by artists.

"We had a wonderful response, we sold about 120 tickets to the event and we made close to $10,000. We had quite a few sponsor us ahead of time also, so we were very fortunate to have that kind of community support."

Maier says it's a great partnership to have with Hunger In Moose Jaw, as the funds raised through the event feed both the mind and body.