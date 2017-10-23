It started out as a lemonade stand hosted by the Evans family to raise funds for Cystic Fibrosis (CF) after their daughter Cassidy was diagnosed.

Over the years they've received a large amount of support from local groups and residents, which is why they created a non-profit organization called Celebrating Simple Life.

According to Cassidy's mom, Kimberly, it will be used as a tool to continue to spread awareness about CF, as well as to streamline information regarding events.

"We wanted people to embrace life and celebrate living life to the fullest, along with that the whole purpose of it is to raise money and awareness for Cystic Fibrosis,"explained Kimberly Evans. "Our families mission is to encourage people to take hard circumstances that they've been dealt with in their life, no matter what they are, and turn them into something positive."

"We absolutely have just felt so embraced by the city and the way that Cassidy's Lemonade Stand has kind of exploded over the last couple of years here, it makes us very excited to dive into this next venture."

The first event hosted by Celebrating Simple Life will take place in May of 2018 and tickets are now on sale.

Click here to head to their website.