Following a meeting of the provincial council, the Saskatchewan Party announced that a new leader will be elected at a leadership convention on January 27, 2018, in Saskatoon. The leader will be elected through a one-member, one-vote voting system.

The Sask Party looks forward, as many strong and potential leaders enter into the race.

Patrick Bundrock, Executive Director of the Sask Party, has been appointed by the provincial council as the Electoral Officer for the leadership election process.

The Saskatchewan Party also released all of the leadership election campaign rules, including the following:

The nomination filing deadline for candidates is November 24, 2017

A filing fee of $25,000 will be required from all candidates

There will be a campaign expense limit of $250,000

Candidates will be required to disclose the names of all donors who made donations of $250 or more

The membership sales deadline in order to be eligible to vote is December 8, 2017, in order to ensure all members that request a mail-in ballot receive one.

This comes shortly after Regina University MLA Tina Beaudry-Mellor announced her intentions to run for leader.

Voting is also open to those who are members, or looking to become members, which can be done on saskparty.com