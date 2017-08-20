If you drive near Pense or Belle Plain, you may see a twenty foot flame rise into the air.

Not too worry, as TransGas, the pipeline subsidiary of SaskEnergy, will be conducting controlled flares of natural gas at TransGas infrastructure approximately eight kilometers west of Pense.

The flares are required to happen to workers can do scheduled maintenance of the pipeline system.

During this pipeline maintenance process, TransGas will release natural gas from the pipeline at this location in a controlled burn called a flare. While the pipelines will be isolated from the remainder of the system, flaring is required to remove the remaining gas from the line before work can begin. Flaring is an industry standard procedure when natural gas needs to be released from a pipeline and reduces the carbon footprint of the vented natural gas by 85 per cent.

TransGas will be on sight at all times to keep the public safe.

The flares will take place during the day from August 21st-23rd and the 25th.

During this time, there will be no disruption to natural gas services to any customers in the area.