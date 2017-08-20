Moose Jaw is undergoing plenty of road work, and to add on to it, The Manitoba Expressway eastbound lane and bridge from 9th Avenue Northeast to Manitoba Street East will be closed for bridge deck restoration.

During this time, eastbound traffic will be detoured into the westbound lane which will be set up for two way traffic. Drivers are asked to drive with caution in the area, watch out for workers and obey all signage posted up.

A complete list of all the road work includes....

North Service Road-Main St. (HWY Paving) to 9 th Ave. N.W. & Intersection- Highway #1 & 9 th Ave. N.W. (restricted )- Paving- Ongoing

Intersection of MacDonald & 3 rd Ave. N.W.- Watermain Replacement- Ongoing

12 th Ave. S.W. – Vaughan to Grandview- Watermain Break- Ongoing

Keith St. – 8 th Ave. S.W. to 9 th Ave. S.W.- Watermain Replacement- Ongoing

3 rd Ave. N.W. – River St. W. to Fairford St. W.- Watermain Replacement- Ongoing

3 rd Ave. N.W. – High St. W. to Fairford St. W.- Watermain Replacement- Ongoing

MacDonald St. – 3 rd Ave. N.W. to Grafton Ave.- Watermain Break- Ongoing

Home St. E. – 2 nd Ave. S.E. to River Drive- Watermain Break- Ongoing

Algoma Ave. – Hall St. to Oxford- Sewer & Water Relay- Ongoing

Athabasca St. W. – 10 th Ave. N.W. to 11 th Ave. N.W.- Sewer Main Collapse- Ongoing

13 th Ave. N.W. – Grace St. to Carleton St.- Water Relay- Ongoing

Hall St. – 10 th Ave. N.W. to 11 th Ave. N.W.- Service Leak- Ongoing

200 blk Blue Sage Drive- Sewer & Water Relay- Ongoing