The Five Hills Health Region says the risk is considered low now, the risk of West Nile Virus is slowly increasing in Moose Jaw.

A provincial program tests mosquitoes in the area weekly for the virus, and recently, one mosquito turned up positive for the virus.

Again, the risk is still considered low, so the need for immediate action or panic is not needed.

"What we would like to communicate is that while the risk is rising it still remains low, but we still want residents to take action so the risk of infection stays low." That comes from Medical Health Officer for the FHHR Dr. Lanre Medu.

That action includes wear long sleeves shirts and pants especially at dusk and dawn, use bug repellent and seal all windows and doors so they have a harder time entering your home.

Also, Medu said West Nile symptoms may present themselves like a cold, so it's important to consult your family doctor if symptoms occur.

So far, no cases of the virus have recently turned up in humans.