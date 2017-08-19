  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

On Friday, August 18th, 2017 at approximately 4:30 p.m., 16 year old Christine DAVISON left a residence in Swift Current, SK. DAVISON was reported missing to the Swift Current RCMP on August 18th, 2017 at 11:30 p.m. as she had not returned home to her residence.

DAVISON is described as a Caucasian female youth, approximately 5'4", and 135 lbs with long blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing grey pajama pants, a burgundy tank top shirt and multicolored checkered shoes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Christine DAVISON, please call the Swift Current Rural Detachment at 306-778-5550 or 310-RCMP or call your nearest police service.

UPDATE: Swift Current Rural Detachment located the girl yesterday around 5 pm. The detachment would like to thank the media services and the public with their assistance on this matter.

 

DiscoverMooseJaw.com is Moose Jaw's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Login