Last week the Saskatchewan Government announced that they would be changing the rules regarding payday loans.

The changes will lower the maximum cost of borrowing for a payday loan which had been 23 percent, down to 17 percent. This means a $100 dollar loan will cost just 17 dollars.

"We want to make sure that we continue protecting borrowers and continue to achieve the goals of the legislation. We've noticed that changes have occurred in other provinces." Says Cory Peters, the Director of the Credit Consumer Division of the Financial and Consumers Authority of Saskatchewan, explaining why they decided to change the percentage.

It is estimated that 4 percent of Canadian use payday loans, and that is a number that has increased over the last couple years.

The change will take effect February 15th, 2018.