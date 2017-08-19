Moose Jaw RCMP are trying to get the message through and cracking down on drinking and boating.

Last weekend, RCMP issued several tickets for open alcohol on watercraft and thirteen warnings for unsafe boating practices in Buffalo Pound.

Sergeant Tim Schwartz says not to be surprised if you see RCMP on the water or pull up beside your boat.

"There is lots of summer left, we do plan in being out in the water as much as we can over the next month, says Sergeant Schwartz, "Definitely until labour long weekend."

Schwartz says they'll be looking for three main things. No open alcohol, proper licenses for fishing and boating, and general safety.

They also warn that when tubing, there must be a designated spotter besides the driver, as it is an offence in the criminal code if you are towing a person behind without someone watching.