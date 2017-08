One man from Moose Jaw is now 100,000 dollars richer.

According to Saskatchewan Lotteries, Rex Crocker was shocked after finding out he had 6 of the 7 required numbers on his EXTRA ticket to win the game’s second-highest prize.

Crocker purchased a $4 DAILY GRAND and EXTRA ticket at a convience store in Bushell Park and plans to pay off his mortage and will possibly plan a vacation.

The winning EXTRA number was 6127478.