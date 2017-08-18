Around 7:30pm Thursday night Moose Jaw police were called to Crescent Park after a report of IV drug use by a group of people.

Officers encountered a 16 year old male who left the group and was in breach of court conditions.

He then took out a knife, threatening police and then started using it to harm himself.

Police were able to use a taser to subdue him and take him into custody. However, he continued to resist arrest once handcuffed.

The youth faces numerous charges including assaulting police officer, assault with a weapon, possessing a weapon dangerous to the public and six breaches of a court order.

He will remain in custody until his first court appearance.