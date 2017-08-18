Eight residents have officially transitioned to two new group homes in the friendly city from Valley View Centre, with their grand opening held Thursday afternoon.

Regina University MLA Tina Beaudry-Mellor was there on behalf of Acting Social Services Minister Donna Harpauer. She said the transition for Valley View residents has been slower than expected, but feels that this process is whats best for those affected.

"We did take a person centered planning process in this and I think that has been really important that we've taken the time that has been needed to make sure that people move into places that are appropriate, that are close to home, that are inclusive and have the right kind of care," explained Beaudry-Mellor.

"It's just really important for individuals who have a range of abilities to be able to be apart of your neighborhood, to be residents of the community and to interact with people around them. There's just so much joy here, it's quite remarkable."

Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie made a speech during the celebration detailing his appreciation for the city to continue to be the new home for these eight people.

"This is a partnership between the city of Moose Jaw and the province of Saskatchewan and so it's been recognized throughout other provinces that we are leading in this," said Tolmie. "That's something that we can wave a flag about, be very proud of and proud of our interaction and our relationship with the provincial government regarding quality care."

Tolmie noted he was impressed after his walk through of the one house, noting that it's more like home than a facility, which he said is testament to the compassion of the people who work at the group home.

Beaudry-Mellor added that with Valley View Centre closing it's doors in the future the rest of the residents will need new homes, not just in Moose Jaw but around the province.

The two new group homes are located on Iroquois and River Streets and operated by Christian Horizons.