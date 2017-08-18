The City of Moose Jaw is advising us of a few projects that will affect traffic over the next several days.

As of Friday, only one lane of traffic isl open on the western stretch of the North Service Road near 9th Avenue Northwest. The move is part of a repaving project that started earlier this year, and traffic will be restricted through August 28th.

And, starting Monday, the inside lanes both east and westbound on Manitoba Street between Main and 1st Northwest will be closed due to traffic island repairs.

That work is expected run August 21st through August 27th.