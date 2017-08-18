Lieutenant Colonel David Currie of Moose Jaw was given the Victoria Cross for his efforts while serving at Normandy, the commonwealth's highest award for valour.

The Royal United Services Institute is presently hosting Commemoration Ceremonies for the 14 recipients who lived in Saskatchewan.

"Lieutenant Colonel David Currie is the third one that we are in the process of doing," said President of the RUSI in Regina and Major Ret'd, Brad Hrycyna, "who was a World War 2 solider and started out as a member of the King's Own Rifles of Canada there in Moose Jaw."

Hrycyna explained why these ceremonies hold so much significance for family and friends of people who have served in the military and those involved.

"I think we owe it to all of our veterans to keep them in our memory and especially we've chosen to highlight the careers of the Saskatchewan Hero's who were awarded the Victoria Cross."

The guest of honour is Lieutenant Vaughn Solomon Schofield, all levels of government will speak, and will also feature the ceremony unveiling a banner in honour of Currie.

This Commemoration Ceremony is open to everyone that wants to come and those wishing to attend are asked to arrive at the D.V. Currie Armoury, 1215 Main Street North, by 10:45am on Saturday.