

The Saskatchewan Safety Council is putting together the last few details on a program they are about to offer. Starting in the fall, 27 sessions will be held in 24 communities helping mature drivers take a refresher course.

This training is offered free of charge to anyone aged 55 and older with the intentions of increasing their confidence on local roads and highways. There are no tests but they will provide solid information and a chance to brush up on new rules or regulations.

The course is in Moose Jaw September 20th and you can get more details by clicking here.